SHERIDAN, Ind. — Sheridan residents will soon be able to enjoy the Monon Trail themselves as it will be expanding into the city in 2023.

The Sheridan Town Council announced today the approval of grant funding from Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Next Level Trails program for $2.1 million. Trail users will now be able to travel from Downtown Indianapolis to the city of Sheridan continuing to the western-most border of Hamilton County.