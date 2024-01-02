CARMEL, Ind. — Between Midtown and Downtown Carmel there is just a two-tenths of a mile stretch of the Monon Trail that has not been widened.

But that’s about to change.

Carmel City Government announced last week it will spend $13 million to makeover the Monon between West Walnut Street and City Center Drive.

Just north of that portion of the trail provides a template for the project. As the Monon stretches north into Midtown, there are separate lanes for automobile, cyclist and pedestrian traffic. Along the 140-foot wide trail are an array of mixed-use structures, many featuring apartments, condominiums and retail businesses.

A rendering of the Carmel Monon Trail Greenway Expansion. Image provided by City of Carmel.

That’s essentially what will happen with the new expansion project. There will also be some unique additions like a playground for older children plus outdoor seating and tables.

This would complement planned projects on both sides of this portion of the Monon. Coming to the east side, a food hall. On the west side will be the future Great American Songbook Museum.

The upgrades to the Monon got warm approval from walkers on the trail we spoke with this morning.

“That’s part of why we live in Carmel. We like the amenities, the parks. I actually just took a class at the Monon. Now, I’m taking my walk to downtown,” said Carmel resident Lori Lencheck.

Another Carmel resident, Ann Simonek, approved of the area and the planned changes.

“I like it. There’s places to eat. You can stop and eat. It’s pretty to walk. I like the different seasons. It’s well kept up,” said Simonek.

Alisa Jackson, owner of the juice and smoothie bar Pure Green, is excited at the prospect of more foot traffic in front of her business that sits on the Monon.

“We love it, and we love the fact that it’s going to expand. We can’t be happier about it,” said Jackson.

The timetable for the project is to put construction contracts out to bid this year, anticipating work will be completed by the end of 2025.