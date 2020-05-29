Monon Trail pedestrian bridge opens over SR 32

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Pedestrians can now cross State Road 32 safely on a pedestrian bridge.

The City of Westfield cut the ribbon on the Monon Trail Pedestrian Bridge Friday. The project took about six years from the start of planning through completion.

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook says the structure will not only allow pedestrians on the Monon Trail to cross State Road 32 safely and unimpeded, but will also serve as an attractive gateway into the city.

“We’re crossing a five-lane state highway. Obviously just a pedestrian signal wasn’t going to work,” Cook said. “A lot of families didn’t want to cross, even though we have cross signals here. So it’s really been a dividing line, and now that’s gone.”

Cook says the bridge will be a gateway to what he calls America’s biggest playground, Grand Park.