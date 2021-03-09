Monroe Co. teen survives 50-plus foot fall off cliff, shares gratitude for those who helped her

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old from Monroe County is recovering from injuries sustained when she fell at least 50 feet off a cliff near Lake Monroe on Friday.

“I have been very grateful for the first responders, nurses, doctors, family, friends and even bystanders,” said Samantha Russell, who was alone when she took a hike to a spot she enjoys near the Lake Monroe Spillway.

“It’s the spot I like to go. I like to hike up there sometimes, and there was just a slick spot of grass, and I just slid on it, on the edge of the grass, so there I went,” she said.

Her parents, Eric and Amanda Russell, were out of town when they began having trouble reaching their daughter by phone. Eric said their daughter enjoys hiking and going out on walks, so when she didn’t answer, they figured that was likely what she was doing.

The couple was in contact with Samantha’s boyfriend, a local firefighter, as they were trying to reach her. He called to let them know a dispatch call went out over the radio for a person who had fallen over a rock ledge.

“That’s a moment I won’t ever forget because the information we had at the time was that there’s a person that had fallen,” recalled Eric.

Eric said they immediately headed back from lunch, about a half hour away, when they received a call from the sheriff’s department letting them know she was alert.

According to Jason Allen, public information officer for the Monroe Fire Protection District, at least one bystander called 911 after people in the area heard a noise and found Samantha at the bottom of the cliff.

“I actually think we’re very fortunate that some people were there that were able to hear it and hear her and get 911 called, because if they weren’t there, it’s hard telling how much longer it would have been,” said Allen.

Firefighters helped Samantha away from the bottom of the cliff and loaded her into a stokes basket before carrying the teen a short distance to an opening.

Rescue crews were then met by Army Corp of Engineers employees, who used their pickup truck to drive her to the base of the parking lot, where an ambulance was waiting to transport her to the hospital.

Four days later, Russell remains in the hospital as she recovers from her injuries. She suffered two broken wrists, which required surgery, compression fractures in her back, injuries to both ankles and cuts and bruises on various parts of her body.

All things considered, Samantha, her family and first responders said this could have been much worse.

“I thought that today would be tough because after the surgery, but I’m actually feeling pretty good,” said Samantha.

“The way she fell she was very fortunate,” said Eric. “If she would have fallen one way or the other, her injuries would have been so much worse, and she possibly could have been paralyzed.”

Allen added: “A fall from that height — to take that kind of a fall is usually always a bad circumstance. The fact that she is alert, talking to us and recovering from her injuries is outstanding news to us.”

The Russells told FOX59 they are grateful to the preparedness of first responders, who safely removed Samantha and got her to the hospital.

“We talk about there’s being a lot of luck involved, and indeed there was, but there’s also a lot of skill involved,” said Eric. “Part of the luck was there was a lady there present. She did not see the incident, but she heard the fall and immediately called 911.”

“The person that helped me when she saw me fall. It’s been a really huge help. I’m very grateful,” said Samantha. “Thank you, and she could have saved my life. She did.”

“We’re just very grateful people they knew what they were doing. They had a plan — all of the first responders. We greatly appreciate that,” shared Eric.

Allen said although this was not the most complex recovery effort, anytime trauma is involved, they have to get a patient to the hospital quick in the event something more serious is going on.

“A lot of times with trauma injuries, as you do a patient assessment you’re seeing what’s on the outside. You can’t tell what’s on the inside of someone, so that’s why we try to make sure we are fitting in that golden hour to get them to the hospital, evaluated,” said Allen.

“I would just like to say thank you to the first responders, nurses, doctors, my family friends and the people I don’t even know,” said Samantha.

Samantha knows firsthand the training that goes into preparing for a rescue operation like this. She is a firefighter for the Pleasant Run Volunteer Fire Dept. in Heltonville.

“I just finished my EMT course this past December, actually,” she said. “It feels strange because that’s what I’m going to be doing, and I could come up — something like this similar could happen when I’m an EMT.”

Her dad said in the event Samantha ever comes across a similar situation, her firsthand experience will help her understand from multiple points of view.

“She’ll see it from a victim’s point of view, so to speak. She’ll also see it from a first responder’s point of view,” he said. “I think that will give her a good perspective on helping people in the public.”

“If that’s something that helps her strive to be more of a firefighter, EMT in the future, as the crews responding as almost a role model, that’s outstanding to hear,” shared Allen.

Samantha and her parents said they want to thank the trauma team and nurses and doctors at IU Health for the treatment she has been given since her arrival.

“The trauma team at the hospital did a wonderful job,” said Eric.

“I couldn’t ask for a better place to be cared for and better people,” said Samantha.

So what next? It’s not entirely clear when Samantha will be released from the hospital, but her family hopes it will be soon. They said they have already begun thinking ahead and adjusting how they will do things at home to help Russell recover and rehabilitate from her injuries.

“We’re aware this is kind of just the beginning, and we hope she comes home soon. The people at the hospital — they’ve made us aware there’s gonna be a lot of rehabilitation involved, and it’s not gonna be resolved in just a few weeks,” said Eric.

Samantha remains high-spirited as she works through her injuries.

“I got to moving a lot this morning. It’s been an active morning, so it’s been pretty good.”