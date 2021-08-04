Monroe County Board of Commissioners to decide on mask mandate

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Board of Commissioners will vote on a new mask mandate Wednesday morning.

The health board approved it Tuesday morning.

It wouldn’t go into effect until after it’s approved by the Board of Commissioners, and that meeting is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

It will require everyone to wear masks in public places, regardless of vaccination status.

County health leaders decided on it because of the rise in COVID cases, county positivity rate, the delta variant, and new CDC guidance on masks.

People would be asked to mask in indoor public places like restaurants and bars.

While you won’t need to have a mask on while eating, when you get up to use the restroom or anything else, you’ll need to mask up.

However, this wouldn’t impact IU Health, because they’ve been masking since the start.

At last check, less than 60 percent of Monroe County’s eligible population was fully vaccinated. Officials with the hospital system say the unvaccinated account for 99 percent of all COVID cases.