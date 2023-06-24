BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office jailer is recovering after being struck in the head by a man wielding a thermos.

MCSO Jailer Avery Brahaum was conducting a patrol outside of the Monroe County Jail when a man, identified as Christopher Head, struck him in the head with a thermos, MCSO said. The incident occurred around 11:36 a.m. on Saturday.

Brahaum needed to have seven staples applied to a laceration on the back of his head following the incident. MCSO said Head was immediately arrested for battery on a public safety official, which is a Level 5 felony.

Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Department

Head was transported to the Monroe County Jail where he has also been preliminarily charged with theft and five counts of battery. Head reportedly assaulted multiple people around the B-Line Trail before striking the MCSO jailer.

Several social events were happening around the same time, including the Bloomington Farmers’ Market, lemonade stand day and an art fair.