MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died after crashing into a tree, according to the Mobroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 3330 N Brummetts Creek Rd on a report of a single inverted accident with injury. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim traveled 25 yards off of the roadway and collided with a tree. The victim died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

The victim was identified as Virgil Hupp of Bloomington.