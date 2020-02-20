Monticello business owners fear business will plummet without Indiana Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTICELLO, Ind. – An Indiana landmark is closings its doors after nearly 100 years.

Those who live close to Indiana Beach now fear their community will never be the same.

Resort owners; APEX explained the decision to close in a statement:

“Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure and rides we have not seen an improvement in operating results.”

The owners of #IndianaBeach officially confirmed to me the resort will be permanently closed. They ask guests to visit https://t.co/PQd4xBqhA2 for answers to commonly asked questions. They passed along a statement as well. pic.twitter.com/Mlr9wYDHFA — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) February 19, 2020

"Times change and that’ there’s nothing personal in this. It’s a business decision," Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross said.

Locals mention the resort wasn’t just a place for fun; it brought a lot of money into the city.

People traveled long distances to go to Indiana Beach, but without it here will people still come visit?

Every summer, Chella Jameshires more staff for her restaurant “Esmeralda’s”.

Now she doesn’t know if the business will remain the same.

Mayor Gross hopes the other outdoor activities in the city will still bring people.

"We can provide for them the recreation they are looking for. Maybe it won’t be in a roller coaster, maybe it will begin a kayak ride on the river," Mayor Gross said.

She knows people are upset about the closure, but she’s trying to remain positive.

"We will never know what tomorrow will bring. I’m still hopeful there could be a miracle and they could find a buyer. we never know," Mayor Gross said.

No official word from the owners yet on what they plan to do with the rides, but 27 people are without a job because of the closure.

As for season pass holders of Indiana Beach; they are asking you to email your concerns and questions to them about it.

Click here for more information.