INDIANAPOLIS — A Monumental March & Voter Registration event is being held Sunday at the Indiana State Capitol.

The event is set run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature former Indiana Pacer George Hill, retired Indiana Fever player Tamika Catchings, Butler men’s basketball coach Lavall Jordan, Amp Harris and Jeffrey Johnson Sr.

Join us for the Monumental March & Voter Registration at the State Capitol this Sunday from 3-6 p.m. ET and help us #MakeThatChange in our community ✊🏾#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YTRG3eK8y2 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 12, 2020

