INDIANAPOLIS — A person riding a moped has died after being struck by a truck on Indy’s south side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to Bacon Street in response to a pedestrian being struck.

IMPD said the pedestrian appeared to be operating a moped and traveling westbound on Bacon Street when they failed to yield to a stop sign.

Preliminary information indicates that a truck traveling northbound on Carson Avenue proceeded to crash into the moped.

The driver of the moped was transported to an area hospital where they later died. The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and is helping officers with their investigation.

The inclement weather may have played a role in the fatal crash, IMPD said.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.