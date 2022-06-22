BLUEFIELD, W. Va. — Several candies have been linked to the Jif salmonella recall.

Deskins Candies is recalling several products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall is a result of the J.M. Smucker Co recall of Jif peanut butter, which is a product used in the production of Deskins Candies.

The company has ceased and destroyed all products containing the Jif peanut butter items under recall. The following 16 oz products are included in the recall:

Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Fudge

Deskins Candies Peanut Butter No-Bake

Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Pinwheel

Deskins Candies Chocolate No-Bake

The candies were sold in 16 oz clear plastic clamshells. The UPC and expiration dates are located on the top of the plastic clamshell beside the label.

Product UPC Expiration Date Peanut butter Fudge 7 33980 12311 7 6/26 Peanut butter No Bakes 7 33980 12331 7 6/21 Peanut butter Pinwheel 7 33980 12314 7 6/16 Chocolate No Bakes 7 33980 12334 7 6/26

The products were distributed at several locations in North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Those locations include:

Merchants Distributor Inc Hickory, NC

Kroger Salem, VA

Grants Supermarket West Virginia and Virginia

Goodsons Supermarket West Virginia

As of the time of this report, there have been no confirmed illnesses connected to these products. Anyone with the recalled product should take them back to where they bought it for a full refund, or throw it away and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of salmonella. Anyone with questions can contact the company at (304)324-1938 Monday- Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M EST.