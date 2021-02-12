More cases of broken hearts showing up at emergency rooms

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re feeling extra stress over the last year, you’re not alone. Health experts are reporting an increase of Broken Heart Syndrome.

Broken Heart Syndrome a temporary heart condition often brought on by extreme emotional or physical stress. Symptoms often feel like a heart attack, including chest pain and shortness of breath.

On average, 1 to 2 percent of people admitted to the ER with heart attack symptoms are diagnosed with broken heart syndrome. However, over the past year, that number has jumped to 7 to 8 percent.

Health experts say it’s proof that our mental wellbeing can affect our heart health.

“Exercise, maintaining an active lifestyle, getting plenty of sleep, eating healthy,” Dr. Kyle Frick, an IU Health cardiologist said. “These things can all help not only the heart, but they can help with your stressors or feelings of depression.”

This condition is more common in people who have a history of anxiety or depression.

According to the American Heart Association, most people who experience it make a full recovery within weeks, and there’s a low chance of it happening again.