HAMILTON CO., Ind — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy Committee awarded $8.7 million to Hamilton County to transform the intersection of 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway.

Hamilton County leaders want to put a roundabout at the intersection. The construction rendering is similar to the designs used on Keystone Parkway.

Renderings from Hamilton Co.

146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway sits on the line between Carmel and Noblesville. The Hamilton County Highway Director Brad Davis said it’s one of the highest crash locations in the county. Davis said there were 94 accidents at the intersection from 2015 to 2019.

Hamilton County officials state the roundabout will improve safety by eliminating angle crashes, like T-bone accidents or rear-end collisions.

The roundabout has not been finalized. Hamilton County leaders say construction could start as early as 2024.