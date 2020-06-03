More protests scheduled in Indianapolis on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Protesters are expected to be back out in the Circle City for the sixth straight day. They plan to meet at Monument Circle every day this week and walk the streets peacefully. Organizers say anyone is welcome to join.

“Only way we’re gonna get anything accomplished is if we all come together like we’re all here now. We out here. There’s love here,” protester Michael Anderson said.

Other planned protests

“White Coats for Black Lives” March for Justice

11:30 a.m.

Meet at the greenway between Eskenazi Hospital and Riley

Prayer services

Statehouse

Elected officials and community leaders and more

City Market Plaza Downtown

11:30 a.m.

Carmel

Prayer, music and remarks by Mayor Brainard

City’s Gazebo

Time: TBD