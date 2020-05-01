More than 1 million people worldwide recovered from coronavirus

103-year-old Ada Zanusso poses with a nurse at the old people’s home “Maria Grazia” in Lessona, northern Italy after recovering from Covid-19. To recover from coronavirus infection, as she did, Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years on Earth. (Residenza Maria Grazia Lessona via AP Photo)

Over one million people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. We hit the milestone last night. The United States accounts for over 153,000 of those recoveries. The next two countries with the highest number of recoveries are Germany (over 126,000) and Spain (over 112,000).

Over three million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 230,000 people have died. That means over four times as many people have recovered from the coronavirus than have died.

There are currently around two million active coronavirus cases.

The U.S. accounts for over 1,070,000 over those cases.