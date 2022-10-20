FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Baby Blankets sold at Homegoods, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are being recalled because they pose risks to babies.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Mittal International chenille weave baby blankets. The baby blankets were sold nationwide from September 2021 through July 2022.

The recall was initiated because the threads in the recalled woven baby blankets can come loose and detach posing choking, entrapment and strangulation hazards.

The blankets were sold in cream, blush, taupe, mint, gray, lavender, ivory, ochre, pale blue, sage and terracotta colors with a “Made in India” hangtag with an elephant design. The blankets have fringe around the edges and measure about 32 inches by 40 inches.

Recalled Baby Blanket (Sage) (Photo//CPSC)

Hangtag on Recalled Baby Blanket (Photo//CPSC)

Close up of the threads on the perimeter of the recalled woven blanket (Photo//CPSC)

“MADE IN INDIA” is printed on the top sewn-in label (Photo//CPSC)

The Style Number (in this case “BSKT-SAGE”) and “MITTAL INTERNATIONAL” are printed on the bottom sewn-in label. (Photo//CPSC)

“MITTAL INTERNATIONAL” and one of the following style numbers are printed on a sewn-in label: BSKTCREAM, BSKTCRM, BSKTIVO, BSKTIVRB, BSKTLAV, BSKTMGRY, BSKTMINT, BSKTOCHR, BSKT-OCHRE, BSKTRSMK, BSKT-SAGE, BSKTSPA, BSKTSLVR, BSKTTERRA, MI-B1, MI-B2, MI-B3, MI-B4, MI-BSK-223BL, MI-BSK-223BM, MI-BSK-227M, MI-BSK-237L, MI-BSK-240L, MI-BSK-240M, MI-BLUSH, MIBLUSH, MI-PBLUE, MI-NAT, MI-OCHRE, MIDMINT, MI-DMINT, MIPBLUE, MI-TAUPE, MITAUPE. “MADE IN INDIA” is printed on the bottom sewn-in label.

Anyone with the recalled baby blanket should stop using it and return it to any HomeGoods, Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for their choice of a full refund or store credit. Alternatively, consumers can contact TJX for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled blanket, along with their contact information and written confirmation that they will discard the blanket to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card.

Anyone with questions can contact Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425, T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299, or HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.