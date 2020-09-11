More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,282 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 103,505.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Aug. 28 – Sept. 10 following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 10 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,196. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between Sept. 8 – Sept. 10.

The agency also is reporting 224 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 19,549 cases and 754 coronavirus deaths to date.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 5.1%, with a cumulative rate of 6.5% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 7%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

According to the data, 34,323 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,618,804.

As of Tuesday, 37.4% of ICU beds and 81.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.