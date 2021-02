INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis fire officials said a more than 150-year-old barn is a total loss after a fire early Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call of a fire on the northeast side at 86th Street and Sargent Road just before 4:30 a.m.

The flames were contained to a large barn on a property in the area.

Photo provided by Jennifer Claphan

No one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators said the barn has been destroyed are now looking into the cause.

No animals were inside the structure. It was primarily used for storage.