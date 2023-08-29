WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The Cambridge City Police Department has requested the public’s assistance in identifying four individuals responsible for stealing several thousand dollars worth of products from CVS Pharmacies in multiple Indiana communities.

CCPD officers responded around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 to a theft at a CVS Pharmacy located at 1122 S. State Road 1.

A large quantity of cosmetic and allergy medications were stolen during the theft, CCPD said. The combined total value is estimated to be around $3,600. The individuals all left the store in a grey van.

Courtesy of Cambridge City Police Department. Courtesy of Cambridge City Police Department. Courtesy of Cambridge City Police Department.

Courtesy of Cambridge City Police Department.

CCPD said these individuals also committed thefts at CVS Pharmacy stores located in Brookville, Greenfield and the Indianapolis area.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD Officer Jeramiah Lawson at 765-478-1231.