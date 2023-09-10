INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of cars have been burglarized and vandalized on the north side of Indianapolis on Sunday at multiple apartment complexes, according to police reports.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to the area of 8447 Clearwater Lane beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday morning on a report of a vandalism and theft from a vehicle. Throughout the day, several reports of vandalism and theft from dozens of car owners have been reported.

One semiautomatic pistol was also reported stolen.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.