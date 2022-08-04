TOWSON, Md. — People should check their tools after the Consumer Product Safety Commission said DeWALT recalled three models of its miter saw over a safety issue.

On Thursday, the CPSC published a recall alert about DeWALT sliding compound miter saws. The recall was initiated because the miter saw’s rear safety guard can break or detach. This poses an injury hazard due to projectiles that can hit the user and bystanders and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the saw blade.

So far, DeWALT said it has received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching. This includes nine reports where someone suffered a laceration.

The recall involves DeWALT Models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 Miter Saws. The saws have a yellow body with black accents and the DeWALT logo. The model number is printed on the saw’s nameplate.

Recalled DeWALT Model DWS779

Recalled DeWALT Model DWS780

Recalled DeWALT Model DWS779 with date code

The saws were sold at Lowe’s stores, The Home Depot and hardware stores nationwide along with online retailers from April 2019 through May 2022 for between $600 and $820. The recall impacts around 1,364,000 miter saws. Another 118,600 were sold in Canada.

Only saws with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 are affected by the recall. The CPSC said for the DWS779 and DWS780 models, the date codes are marked on the black plastic motor end cap adjacent to the nameplate. For the DHS790 model, the date code is marked on the outside of the plastic yellow housing adjacent to the batteries. Only saws without a green dot on the nameplate or a black dot on the arm of the saw are included in this recall.



Photos//DeWALT

Anyone with the recalled miter saw should stop using it until they can get the part repaired. They can either take it to a DeWALT service center or visit deWALT’s recall website to fill out a request form for a repair kit.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact DeWALT at 800-990-6421 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.