INDIANAPOLIS — Crafters nationwide will want to check their supplies as more than a million hot glue guns are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Crafter’s Square Glue Guns. They were sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022.

The recall was issued after seven reports of electrical malfunction while using the glue guns. This includes four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.

The glue guns are black with an orange trigger and tip. They have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with GLUE GUN and XY-15302 printed on the label.

Anyone with the recalled glue gun should stop using it and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund. They were sold for about $1 each.

Anyone with questions can contact Dollar Tree Stores Inc. at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@dollartree.com or online at https://www.dollartree.com/product-recalls or at www.dollartree.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.