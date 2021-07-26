More than two dozen Indiana counties under Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday will mark another Air Quality Action Day for several Indiana counties.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is forecasting high ozone levels for Tuesday, July 27. The Air Quality Action Day includes the following regions and counties:

Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Shelby

Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Shelby Southeast Indiana – Clark, Floyd

Clark, Floyd Southwest Indiana – Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick

Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick West Central Indiana – Vigo, Carroll, Tippecanoe

The state has seen several Air Quality Action Days in the last week due to drifting smoke from wildfires raging out west.

The agency encourages Hoosiers to make a few changes to their daily routine:

Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

“Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high,” the agency said. “Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.”

IDEM typically calls for Air Quality Action Days when weather conditions (light winds, hot and dry air, stagnant conditions and lower atmospheric inversions) trap pollutants close to the ground.