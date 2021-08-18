Armed burglary spree in Morgan County ends following a police pursuit

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — An armed burglary spree in Morgan County ended following a police pursuit early Wednesday morning. In some of these crimes, the homeowners were in the house when it happened.

“I heard the garage door close, and I sat up thinking might be my son. That door opened, and a face I had never seen appeared in the doorway, and left that fast,” describes homeowner Dan Drake looking at surveillance footage of outside his home, “It’s not until you get to here that you see he’s carrying the shotgun.”

In total, four homes were hit across the county. The surveillance cameras at Drake’s home on Robb Hill Road showed the suspect fleeing from the house and entering a van. Drake burst out of his front door with his phone to try and capture a shot of the license plate. The car was too far away for Drake to snag a glimpse.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s office believes that suspect is 25-year-old Colton Hall. They call him bold, adding that he crept by another victim who was home during the burglary.

“[The victim] reviewed surveillance video and saw the person actually walking by as he was sleeping in his recliner,” says Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers, “The gentleman was brazen walking in no matter what.”

Deputies later spotted the van at a home on State Road 67. It was there that law enforcement says they watched Hall steal a Toyota Rav 4, and take off. The vehicle was later found at 2:30 Wednesday morning. A pursuit began and ended after stop sticks were deployed. Hall was taken into custody.

Hall faces numerous charges in relation to the armed burglaries as well as the pursuit. The Morgan County Sheriff’s office says there could be more charges filed if the shotgun is found to be stolen, however that is still under investigation.