MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.– One person died Tuesday in a Morgan County crash, officials said.

Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was going eastbound on Morgan Street when it pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle on State Road 37.

A male in the vehicle on Morgan Street was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured. Neither car had any passengers.

The name of the victim has not been released as officials work to notify family members.