Morgan County first responders to receive naloxone to fight opioid overdoses

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — First responders in Morgan County are getting new tools to help combat opioid overdoses in their area.

Starting March 18, all deputies in the sheriff’s office will be equipped with life saving naloxone.

The opioid overdose reversal drug will be given to eight Morgan County first responder agencies in total. Doses can cost $75 to $150 each, but they will be funded by Overdose Lifeline in partnership with the Anthem Foundation.

“For the longest time, we would respond to an overdose, and as long as the subject was breathing there was nothing,” explained Sgt. Jeremy Long with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. “I would say not [responding to overdoses] is probably an everyday thing.”

Justin Phillips lost her son to a heroin overdose in 2013. She started Overdose Lifeline to protect others. She says last year, six people under the age of 18 overdosed in Morgan County.

“I mean, it’s the difference between them dying or not dying,” is how Phillips described naloxone. “Eventually, they’ll go into cardiac arrest.”

“I would say the youngest one that I have been on scene for is I believe 15 or 16,” remembered Sgt. Long. “Would have been a few years back in Martinsville.”

The naloxone kits also come with information on where people can get treatment, giving first responders a chance to educate someone after they have been revived.

“No one gets into recovery if they are not alive,” says Phillips. “When we met with [deputies] at the training last week, [they] indicated that a kit we had given [them] had just saved someone twenty minutes prior.”