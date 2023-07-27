MORRISTOWN, Ind. – From health issues to decreasing property value, an entire town is raising concerns about a potential farming operation.

There is a proposal in front of the town council to re-zone and annex hundreds of acres from Shelby County into the town of Morristown. The property in question could soon be home to a Controlled Animal Feeding Operation, or CAFO.

The country life has been good to many people living in the area, including Jennifer Wright and her family. They’ve spent 12 years living in Morristown.

“We love the stars, we love the lightning bugs, we love all the things you move out to the country for,” she said.

Between the starry nights and tranquil summer days, it has practically been a dream come true.

“We knew this was going to be our forever place to live,” Wright said.

Wright’s front porch is only about 20 yards away from where a proposed dairy operation could move in. That dairy operation would come with 6,500 cattle and a boatload of concerns for her family and many people living in the area.

“We just found out they would like to annex this property into our town and then build a CAFO on it, which is a controlled animal feeding operation,” Wright said.

More than a 100 acres would be used for the CAFO and an additional 30 or more acres would feature a football field sized manure lagoon for methane production.

“We’re worried about our home values, our quality of life, the life we’ve become accustomed to,” she described. “And I’m worried about the fact that it’s 1.26 miles away from our school.”

Jenna White also lives near the property.

“Our biggest concern is just, we don’t know the effects of what this is going to do to our health,” White said. “The water supply a lot of times, even despite the best setups, there’s a lot of contamination that happens.”

White said people in the area only recently found out about this proposal.

“We all kind of found out together about this four days ago,” she said. “A decision this big I feel like needs more time. A continuance to try and find what are the risks and rewards of something on this? It’s a very large endeavor that inevitably will affect the entire town.”

Dozens gathered for a community informational meeting Thursday, sharing similar concerns. Matthew Surburg is a local doctor in the area who said he worries about the community’s health.

“Particularly people with chronic diseases,” Dr. Surburg said. “In terms of the potential for air pollution, people with COPD, asthma, heart failure, and migraines can potentially be affected.”

Right now, those living in Morristown say they just want more time before any decision is made and finalized.

The town will hold a meeting in August to decide whether or not to annex the property from Shelby County to Morristown proper.

FOX59/CBS4 reached out to the owner of the property, but did not hear back by air time.