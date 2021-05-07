Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in Indianapolis, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Properties listed as single family home, condo, and townhouse were considered.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value.

The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house.

Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in Indianapolis.

#30. 9731 Decatur Dr, Indianapolis

– Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,100,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#29. 10358 Courageous Dr, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,100,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

#28. 5675 Winthrop Ave, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,100,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#27. 9511 Timber Crest Ln, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,200,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#26. 2043 N Delaware St, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,200,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#25. 1621 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,245,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#24. 9158 Nautical Watch Dr, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,250,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#23. 1421 Central Ave, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,250,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 5

#22. 538 Lockerbie St, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,274,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#21. 8606 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,300,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#20. 557 E 82nd St, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,499,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#19. 5051 Buttonwood Cres, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,499,900

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#18. 4345 Washington Blvd, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,500,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#17. 3148 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,500,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

#16. 733 Pine Dr, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,595,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#15. 4123 Wythe Ln, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,599,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#14. 8090 Sargent Rd, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,600,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#13. 704 N Park Ave, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,625,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#12. 660 Kessler Boulevard West Dr, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,725,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#11. 6000 Sunset Ln, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,875,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

#10. 4824 Fauna Ln, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,950,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#9. 1621 W 86th St, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,980,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 0

#8. 333 Massachusetts Ave Unit 801, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $1,982,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#7. 4735 Ellery Ln, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $2,250,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

#6. 429 N Pennsylvania St Unit 901, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $2,450,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#5. 1 N Illinois St Apt 1902, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $2,500,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#4. 4936 N Meridian St, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $2,549,900

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 11

#3. 5715 Sunset Ln, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $3,950,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 6

#2. 1 N Illinois St Apt 2101, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $4,249,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#1. 22 W Maryland St, Indianapolis

Read more on realtor.com

– Price: $4,950,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7