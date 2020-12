Have you ever had a Christmas present that made you react like Ralphie did to his pink bunny suit in “A Christmas Story?”

There are some presents people are really hoping they will not find under the tree this year.

According to a survey from Vista Print, the number one most hated holiday gift is a picture frame.

That’s followed by body care products, scented candles, beauty gift sets and boxes of chocolate.



72 percent of respondents said their favorite gifts are heartfelt and unique.