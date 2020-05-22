Most Indiana gyms prepare to reopen Friday as state enters Stage 3

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Starting Friday, Stage 3 of Governor Eric Holcomb’s reopening plan is set to move forward.

That means gyms in many parts of the state will reopen with some key changes that include:

Smaller classes sizes

More room to social distance

Gym employees will be required to wear masks

The owner of Brownsburg Fitness says he and his staff are thrilled to reopen, but there are several new rules in place that members will want to be aware of.

The facility will only allow 15 people inside the gym at one time.

Upon entering, each member is given their own individual spray bottle and wipe to clean off equipment after each time.

There are X’s marked out on the floor to encourage social distancing, and every other treadmill has been blocked off.

There also will be extra staff on hand who will sanitize equipment after each use.

“We will be going above and beyond them cleaning it. My staff will be doing that, so I’m bringing back extra staff to fulfill those requirements that I’ve set inside here,” said Brownsburg Fitness owner Matthew Serd.

Just because many gyms can open in Indiana doesn’t mean all will. You’re encouraged to call ahead if you plan on going.

Meanwhile gyms in Marion, Cass and Lake Counties are getting ready to reopen June 1. That’s when Stage 3 is projected to begin in those counties.