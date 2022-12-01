Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Indiana in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Brooks

Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 130

National

– Rank: #77

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429

#49. Miles

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 131

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

#48. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 132

National

– Rank: #56

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,673

#47. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 133

National

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532

#45. Matthew (tie)

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 136

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420

#45. Ezekiel (tie)

Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 136

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,799

#44. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 137

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

#43. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 140

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319

#42. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 142

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

#40. Logan (tie)

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 144

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

#40. Aiden (tie)

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 144

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

#38. Mateo (tie)

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 145

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112

#38. John (tie)

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 145

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

#37. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 148

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

#36. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 149

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

#34. Luke (tie)

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 150

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

#34. Everett (tie)

Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 150

National

– Rank: #82

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219

#33. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 152

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

#32. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 153

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

#31. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 163

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#30. Waylon

Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 164

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624

#29. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 165

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661

#28. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 169

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

#26. Easton (tie)

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 171

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600

#26. Carter (tie)

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 171

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

#24. Mason (tie)

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 175

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

#24. Daniel (tie)

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 175

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

#23. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 178

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#22. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 182

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

#21. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 184

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

#20. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 199

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

#19. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 201

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

#18. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 205

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

#17. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 206

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

#16. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 220

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

#15. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 222

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

#14. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 231

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

#13. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 235

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

#12. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 247

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

#11. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 251

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

#10. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 257

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#9. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 266

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

#8. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 271

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

#7. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 280

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

#6. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 283

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

#5. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 285

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

#4. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 316

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#3. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 319

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

#2. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 426

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Indiana

– Number of babies in 2021: 441

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

