Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Indiana in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Indiana
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#50. Brooks
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 130
National
– Rank: #77
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#49. Miles
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 131
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#48. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 132
National
– Rank: #56
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,673
Canva
#47. Colton
Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 133
National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#45. Matthew (tie)
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 136
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420
You may also like: States where people in Indiana are getting new jobs
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#45. Ezekiel (tie)
Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 136
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,799
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#44. Jaxon
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 137
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693
Canva
#43. Nolan
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 140
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#42. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 142
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#40. Logan (tie)
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 144
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
You may also like: Indiana is the #8 state where food stamps are used the least
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#40. Aiden (tie)
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 144
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#38. Mateo (tie)
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 145
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112
Negative Space
#38. John (tie)
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 145
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#37. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 148
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#36. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 149
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Indiana
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#34. Luke (tie)
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 150
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
Canva
#34. Everett (tie)
Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 150
National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219
Canva
#33. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 152
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#32. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 153
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
Canva
#31. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 163
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Indiana
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#30. Waylon
Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 164
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624
Canva
#29. Cooper
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 165
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
Canva
#28. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 169
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#26. Easton (tie)
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 171
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#26. Carter (tie)
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 171
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
You may also like: Best counties to live in Indiana
Canva
#24. Mason (tie)
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 175
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#24. Daniel (tie)
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 175
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#23. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 178
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
Canva
#22. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 182
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#21. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 184
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Indiana
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#20. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 199
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
Canva
#19. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 201
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#18. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 205
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
marina shin // Shutterstock
#17. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 206
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#16. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 220
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Indiana
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#15. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 222
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
Falcona // Shutterstock
#14. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 231
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#13. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 235
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
Canva
#12. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 247
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#11. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 251
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Indiana
Canva
#10. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 257
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
Peakpx
#9. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 266
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#8. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 271
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
Canva
#7. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 280
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
Canva
#6. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 283
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana
Canva
#5. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 285
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#4. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 316
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
Canva
#3. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 319
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#2. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 426
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
Flashon // Shutterstock
#1. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 441
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Indiana