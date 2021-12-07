Mother and daughter die after truck fails to yield at stop sign, crashing into them

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash on a rural Sullivan County road Tuesday morning.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened between a pickup truck and passenger vehicle at the junction of County Road 300 North and County Road 350 West around 7:20 Tuesday morning.

An initial investigation into the crash indicates a 2021 Dodge pickup was traveling southbound on County Road 350 West when the driver failed to yield at the posted stop sign. The vehicle continued into the lanes of County Road 300 North, hitting a 2008 Lincoln driven by Ashley Hedden.

Police say the momentum of the crash caused the vehicle to leave the south side of the roadway before coming to the stop, with the Lincoln rolling onto the driver’s side.

Hedden had two daughters in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Hedden and her 10-year-old daughter Grace died at the scene. The other girl was transported to a Sullivan County hospital for treatment.

The pickup driver was also transported to the hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report.