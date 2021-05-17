Mother killed, 5 children injured in southern Indiana crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police were an interstate car crash that left one woman dead and injured five of her children.

Authorities were called to Interstate 64 in Posey County on Friday evening around 8 p.m.

Killed in the crash was 32-year-old Whitney Steverson of Evansville.

She was driving east in a pickup truck and swerved into another lane to avoid rear-ending another vehicle. Police said she overcorrected and crossed both east bound lanes before the car rolled.

Steverson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Posey County Coroner.

Her five children were injured. Their ages are 3, 11, 11, 12 and 12. The youngest was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. The other four were being treated for injuries that didn’t appear life threatening.