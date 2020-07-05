Mother kills 7-year-old son inside Avon home in murder-suicide

UPDATE: Avon police have confirmed that Manisha Singhal, 41, shot and killed her 7-year-old son, Shiv Patel, before taking her own.

“Tragedies of this magnitude have an impact on our entire community. From family members and first responders to neighbors and friends, tragedies like this are very difficult to endure. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family moving forward, and we cannot thank you enough for your patience and support for our officers here in Avon,” said Avon police in a statement.

—————

AVON — Two people were found dead inside a home in what Avon police say they are investigating as a murder-suicide.

Sunday afternoon, police were called to conduct a welfare check at a home in the Lexington Woods subdivision, located off of CR 100 South.

Police have not yet released the identities of the deceased as they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.