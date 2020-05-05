Mother of 16-year-old killed by stray bullet makes emotional plea for help

MARION, Ind. – The mother of a 16-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet is making an emotional plea for help.

16-year-old Nya Cope was visiting Indianapolis with her mom and a friend over the weekend when the teen was shot and killed simply by being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The deadly shooting took place over the weekend on Indy’s east side near 38th and Arlington.

A stray bullet tore into a car with Nikki Cope behind the wheel, sitting next to her daughter.

“All of a sudden I hear gunshots. It was several and before I knew it my daughter’s body jumped and she was bleeding from the side of my face,” said Nikki Cope.

Through tears, Nikki recalls after the shooting she pulled her daughter out of the car to perform CPR, while Nya’s friend in the backseat called 911.

“They took her in front of me and I couldn’t save her,” sobbed Cope.

For their part, police still don’t know who fired the deadly shot or why.

“I don’t know where the bullet came from. It went through the back of the car, so someone was behind us. I don’t even know,” said Cope.

Community leaders like reverend Charles Harrison shared a picture on Twitter of a large crowd gathered near the scene just before the shooting.

Nikki had no idea that gathering was taking place, but says it changed her life forever.

“Our immediate family is small, and they took her from us at 16-years-old and I have to live with this hurt for the rest of my life. My spirit is crushed,” said Cope.

While it won’t bring her daughter back, Nikki wants whoever fired the fatal shot to be held accountable.

“Whoever did this I want them to know they took my only little girl, my only baby, and I am so hurt,” said Cope.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.