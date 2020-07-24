Mother of 18-year-old murdered in downtown Indy opposes motion to release accused killer on bond

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother speaks out after the man accused of murdering her son fights to be released from jail on bond.

The shooting took place during a violent night of rioting in downtown Indy when two people were killed.

Police claim an altercation that lasted just a few seconds at the intersection of Penn and Market cost 18-year-old Dorian Murrell his life.

“I will never see my son again. I will never see him get married or walk across the stage for prom. I will never see any of those things because he’s gone,” said Murrell’s mother Shavon Mathis.

Shavon described the pain of missing out on all of life’s moments she could have shared with her oldest son.

According to court records, 29-year-old Tyler Newby told police he was pushed to the ground, saw Murrell standing over him and was afraid he was going to be punched, so he shot Murrell one time in self-defense.

Newby is now asking to be released on bond until his trial. He’s been in jail since the end of May.

“I don’t think he deserves bond because I can’t see my son again and because of that I think he needs to sit and think about what he did,” said Mathis.

Shavon also points out witnesses on scene told police her son was unarmed when he was killed.

“I want to know what he is defending, because my son didn’t have a weapon. He didn’t touch you or punch you,” said Mathis.

“It is really disturbing that such a clear-cut case of self-defense has been filed as a murder charge,” said Newby’s attorney John Keiffner.

While Newby’s attorney insists his client was simply defending himself, in Indiana murder suspects are not entitled to bond, but they can make a request to a judge.

“I feel like he needs to be treated like everyone else. If he claims self-defense, he needs to sit in jail until trial starts. I don’t believe he should be out,” said Mathis. “I don’t know why he feels it’s okay to get out on a bond and claim self-defense when I’ll never see my son again. He’s gone forever.”

Newby was moved out of the Marion county jail and down to Johnson county for his own safety. His bond review hearing is set for August 10th.