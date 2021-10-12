Mother seeks justice after her son is one of two people murdered in Indy on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother pleads for justice after her son was killed on the northeast side. The deadly shooting marked the first of two homicides on Monday.

Sitting inside a Jeep along Grand avenue near 38th street, a man was shot to death in the middle of the day Monday. That violence turned his mother’s life upside down.

“It’s always been five of us and now there’s four of us. I had four sons. Now I’ve got three,” said Ebony Allen. “It hurts. It hurts.”

In addition to three brothers, Ebony’s son Chris Richardson also leaves behind a 9-year-old boy.

Family approved picture of Chris Richardson

“I don’t think he really knows what’s going on, but he knows his daddy is gone,” said Allen. “Now this child has to grow up without his father because of people and their guns.”

It’s still not clear what led to Richardson’s death or who else may have been in the Jeep at the time, but Ebony has a message for her son’s killer.

“I hope he knows he’s causing a lot of anger and pain,” said Allen.

Police have also not provided a possible motive. While on the scene Monday, they admitted officers need the public’s help to bring killers to justice.

“It’s vitally, vitally important, I can’t say this enough, for people to provide us with information we need to solve cases of this sort,” said IMPD officer William Young.

Just eight hours after Richardson’s death, police were called to east 46th street near Binford where another man was killed inside a home.

The cases aren’t connected, but both families share the same pain.

“I just hope we get justice for all these hurting parents that have to bury their kids. There’s too many young ones leaving this world because of gun violence,” said Allen.

The two killings Monday brought the total number of homicides this year to 212 with 199 considered criminal murders.

Those are significantly higher compared to the numbers last year on the same date when there were 187 homicides, with 158 criminal murders.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Grand should contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Mark.Howard@indy.gov

Anyone with information about this incident on 46th street can contact Detective Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Matthew.Pankonie2@indy.gov

People can also contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 317-262-TIPS.