Motorcycle crash in Clinton County claims 1 life

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A 20-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on a winding section of road in Clinton County on Sunday afternoon.

Leonardo Hernandez Jimenez, 20, of Frankfort died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

Hernandez was an active member of the United States Army National Guard.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Hernandez was traveling with two other motorcycles on State Road 38 heading west through a stretch of road that curves twice near County Road 500 South and County Road 450 East.

Investigators believe Hernandez went off the north side of the roadway while entering the second curve and struck a concrete drainage culvert.

Police say Hernandez was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was the sole occupant on the motorcycle. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

“This is another tragic event that we have seen all too often this summer. I am saddened to respond to another scene with a preventable outcome,” said Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly.

“My condolences go out to the Hernandez family and to all of our first responders. I also want to thank Mr. Hernandez for his service in the Army National Guard.”

Chaplains were made available for all first responders and to the family of the deceased.

“I ask the community to drive with care on our roadways-be mindful of your speed and maintain your lane. Please be courteous to others and maintain safe distances while following and while passing,” the sheriff added.

