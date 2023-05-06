INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle left one person dead Saturday evening on Indy’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the 4000 block of South East Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers located one person, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Accident investigators are at the scene and are completing their investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information is made available.