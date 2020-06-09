Motorcycle refuses to stop for ISP, ejected in crash

ANDERSON, Ind. — According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), a motorcyclist was injured early Tuesday morning in Anderson when side-swiping a car after refusing to stop.

ISP said around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper and a Pendleton police officer were at an I-69 crossover. A northbound Yamaha motorcycle was observed traveling at 92 mph.

The ISP trooper caught up to the motorcycle and activated his lights and siren.

Police said the motorcycle slowed down, as if to pull over, but then accelerated up a ramp to north bound Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

According to police, just moments later, the motorcycle side-swiped a northbound car and was ejected.

The ISP tropper and Pendleton officer administered first aid before emergency teams arrived, including placing tourniquets on both of the man’s legs.

The motorcyclist was identified as Robert Yeary, 28, of Indianapolis, and was taken to an Anderson hospital. Authorities said he was later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis, with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to ISP, Yeary had a suspended driver’s license, and was wanted on an identity deception warrant out of Shelby County, and a drug warrant from Florida.

ISP said the investigation remains ongoing.