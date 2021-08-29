Motorcycles on Meridian returns to Downtown Indy

Indianapolis — A popular event returned to Downtown Indy this weekend. Motorcycles parked their bikes along Monument Circle as part of “Motorcycles on Meridian”. Hundreds of bikers and spectators filled the Circle, along with South Meridian and Georgia Streets.

“Southside Harley-Davidson is excited to have Motorcycles on Meridian back for 2021 and to be a presenting partner of the event this year,” said Sherry Long, marketing director for Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson. “There is much interest and excitement growing on social media for the event and we anticipate a great turnout.”

The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. Organizers felt because the event was outdoors, they could bring the event back this year, even with the Delta variant surge.