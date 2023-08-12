Grant County, Ind. — A Muncie man died near a McClure Gas Station in Grant County Friday night.

Indiana State Police reported that 33-year-old Garrett William Gaddis was operating a 2006 Ducati café style motorcycle when he collided with a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 36-year-old Kenneth Bledson of Marion, Indiana. The crash occurred north of 16th street and State Road 9 in Marion.

After the vehicle and motorcycle collided, they came to rest in the gas station’s parking lot, per state police. Gaddis was pronounced dead a the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office. Bledson and his passenger were transported to Marion Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Before the crash, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Jeremy Perez reported that deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop involving Gaddis. Police indicated that Gaddis did not stop after squad car emergency lights were engaged.

Gaddis fled northbound on State Road 9, and deputies pursued him. Eventually, police disengaged their lights, slowed down, and stopped chasing Gaddis.

Officers from the Marion County Police Department later observed Gaddis near 30th Street and SR 9, noting his high rate of speed. Police reportedly followed Gaddis with their emergency lights on before he ultimately crashed.

At the crash scene, Perez was assisted by troopers Abby Russell, Mario Cruz and James Wilkinson. The Grant County and Marion fire departments also provided aid during the incident.

State police’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.