VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a man was fatally struck on his motorcycle while fleeing police Friday night.

ISP officers were dispatched around 7:10 p.m. on Friday, June 16, to a serious accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on 3rd Street in Terre Haute. An investigation revealed that the fatal accident originated from a police pursuit that began as an attempt to pull the motorcyclist over.

A trooper with the Putnamville State Police Post tried to conduct a traffic stop with the driver of a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle at the intersection of 3rd Street and 8th Avenue, according to ISP. What was originally intended to be a stop for a traffic violation soon turned into a full pursuit.

The motorcyclist then sped away from the trooper despite the presence of the trooper’s emergency lights, accelerating southbound through a red traffic light at 3rd Street and Locust Street.

The motorcyclist reportedly stepped on the brakes, coming to a complete stop at the intersection of 3rd Street and Chestnut. However, ISP said the motorcyclist then continued traveling southbound.

The motorcyclist then proceeded to crash into a 2002 Jeep Liberty, which ISP noted was turning westbound on Bayh Way and had the green turn arrow, after allegedly ignoring a red light. The driver of the Jeep Liberty was identified as Brian Scott, 53, of Terre Haute, who came out of the collision unscathed and with no injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Kaleb Long, 24, of Terre Haute, later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The West Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State University Police Department, Terre Haute Police Department, Terre Haute Fire Department and Vigo County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene of the fatal accident.