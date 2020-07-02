Motorcyclist dies in Henry County traffic accident

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man died when he was ejected from the motorcycle he was driving Wednesday evening.

The accident happened about 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Broad St. in New Castle. Authorities responding to the scene found a downed motorcycle, and Robert G. Jones III, 55, lying in the driveway of a business. Jones, a New Castle resident, was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Investigators say Jones was riding his Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Broad St. when he came upon slowed or stopped traffic, applied the brakes suddenly, and was ejected over the handlebars. Police say Jones, who was not wearing a helmet.