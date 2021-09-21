Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run on Indy’s Northside

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a hit-and-run on Indy’s Far Northside that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

Officers describe that the motorcyclist was stopped at a red light at the intersection of E 86th Street and N Meridian Street. That’s when he was hit by a grey Hyundai going westbound in the same direction.

Police say the driver then fled the scene on foot, leaving his car at the scene. The motorcyclist was immediately taken to an area hospital, where officers say he has “serious bodily injuries,” and remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.