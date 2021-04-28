Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly overnight crash that killed one male motorcyclist.

Police were sent to a crash at W. 38th Street and Michigan Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An officer on scene told us a man on a motorcycle was riding ahead of another group of motorcyclists when he rear ended a vehicle. He was believing to be going over the speed limit before the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with complaints of pain.