INDIANAPOLIS – An overnight crash left a motorcyclist dead and a passenger injured on Indy’s southeast side.

Police were called to S. Emerson Ave & Ehler Drive near St. Francis Hospital just after midnight. Officers located several individuals with injuries from the crash.

Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased, while the passenger was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say the driver of the SUV that collided with the motorcycle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.