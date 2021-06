INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash on the north side early Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of W. Byram Avenue and 38th Street around 1:15 a.m. Investigators say one car and one motorcycle were involved.

The motorcyclist was seriously hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The crash was initially reported as a hit and run, but the driver of the vehicle was actually on scene.

Crash scene investigators are now looking into the incident.