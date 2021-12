SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash in Speedway shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The call came in about 12:10 a.m. in the area of Cunningham Road and W. 21st Street.

Police say both vehicles were on Cunningham Road when the driver of a northbound SUV turned in front of a southbound motorcyclist, leading to a collision.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do believe drugs and/or alcohol are a factor in the crash.