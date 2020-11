INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in a traffic accident late Wednesday on I-465 on the city’s south east side.

Indiana State Police confirm that a motorist working on a broken down vehicle along the interstate highway was struck and killed shortly after 11:30 p.m. The incident happened just south of I-74 on the westbound side of I-465. Few additional details have been released and the crash remains under investigation.

#TrafficAlert



ISP, along with other emergency crews, are on scene of a fatal crash on I-465 WB near the 50mm. All WB lanes are closed at this time, please seek alternate routes. — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) November 26, 2020